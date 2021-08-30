Taggart, II opens new law office in Sauk City

The new law office will continue to be located at 1730 Community Drive in Sauk City, the former location of LaRowe Gerlach Taggart LLP and will focus its practice on real estate, estate planning, probate, business law, divorce, child support, child custody and placement, litigation, banking law and title insurance.

“I have found working as an attorney for the past 24 years in my home-town of Sauk City to be an extremely gratifying experience, and I’m excited to start this new chapter in my legal practice. Attorney Tim Greenwood and paralegal, Kasia Jentsch will continue to work with me to bring our clients the kind of quality representation and responsiveness they have come to expect from our law office,” said Taggart.