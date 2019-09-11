{{featured_button_text}}
Tailgate party nets $500 donation for kids

On Sept. 5, Balanced Rock Winery and the Baraboo Young Professionals hosted an outdoor game viewing with entertainment provided by The Hoot Owls, wine samples provided by Balanced Rock Winery, and food by Madison-based food truck, JAKs Ohana. The $500 in donations will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Sauk County Baraboo.

 MATTHEW BOEGNER/Contributed

