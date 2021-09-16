 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tailor Made Products changes name
0 Comments

Tailor Made Products changes name

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tailor Made Products, Inc., a custom injection molding business in Elroy, changed its company name to Wisconic on Sept. 16, launched its new logo, and redesigned website, wisconic.com.

Wisconic better represents the company as a prominent Wisconsin-based manufacturer with a focus on sustainability and boosting the local economy. Customers will benefit from a wider array of available eco-friendly product materials and quick turnaround time that is possible when working with a local vendor.

“We’ve spent over 25 years driving innovation in the manufacturing industry and building valued vendor relationships,” said Wisconic CEO and President Larry Glass. “The Wisconic refresh will only enhance these initiatives moving forward, paving the way for new exciting things to come.”

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leadership Beaver Dam class
Community

Leadership Beaver Dam class

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed its 2021-2022 class of Leadership Beaver Dam on Sept. 8. The first class of this professional…

Archaeology workshop set
Community

Archaeology workshop set

The Sauk County Historical Society, 900 Second Ave., Baraboo, will provide a hands-on opportunity for children, ages 8-13, to learn archaeolog…

Community

MBE CPAs opens Portage office

MBE CPAs, LLP announces the grand opening of a new office in Portage. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 208 Town St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News