Taizé Lenten Prayer in March

For Christians around the world around, Lent has begun in earnest. These 40 days are considered a time of preparation for Easter through additional prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

For many, Lent is traditionally considered a time to “give up.” Taizé Evening Prayer, a simple form of ecumenical Christian prayer centered on scripture, silence, and song, can be considered giving up one-half hour in order to gain precious time with God. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 Second St., Baraboo, will host a Taizé Lenten Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

This prayer service, inspired by the monastic tradition in Taizé, France, involves singing and listening to the word of God in an atmosphere of silence and peace. It is nondenominational.

The public is welcome and encouraged to participate.

On Wednesdays during Lent, the Stations of the Cross are offered at 5:15 p.m.