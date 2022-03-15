 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taizé Lenten Prayer in March

  • 0

For Christians around the world around, Lent has begun in earnest. These 40 days are considered a time of preparation for Easter through additional prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

For many, Lent is traditionally considered a time to “give up.” Taizé Evening Prayer, a simple form of ecumenical Christian prayer centered on scripture, silence, and song, can be considered giving up one-half hour in order to gain precious time with God. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 Second St., Baraboo, will host a Taizé Lenten Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

This prayer service, inspired by the monastic tradition in Taizé, France, involves singing and listening to the word of God in an atmosphere of silence and peace. It is nondenominational.

The public is welcome and encouraged to participate.

On Wednesdays during Lent, the Stations of the Cross are offered at 5:15 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Ginger and Tiger

PETS OF WEEK: Ginger and Tiger

Ginger is a 2-year-old Siberian husky surrendered because her owner was not able to give her the time she needed. She is a very sweet dog. She…

PETS OF WEEK: Betty and Faith

PETS OF WEEK: Betty and Faith

Betty is a 1-year-old coonhound, treeing walker/mix searching for a new home. She’s lively, happy and just plain sweet. These dogs can make gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News