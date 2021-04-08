Take Flight Theater offers new film

The new Take Flight Theater, located off the New Frontier lobby, at Wilderness Resort is now showing “Ice Age: No Time For Nuts – The Ride,” a mammoth new Ice Age theatrical experience.

The film follows the beloved pre-historic squirrel Scrat on an epic odyssey in time-travel. From the Colosseum of Ancient Rome to the disco dance floor, Scrat survives everything from Excalibur to the Titanic as he chases after his beloved acorn that’s been accidentally lost in time.

This 9-minute show was created by Blue Sky Studios, Fox Animation and 20th Century Fox Consumer Products in partnership with SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment. Featuring exclusive new footage and presented in high-definition combined with in-theater special effects to engage the audience.

“Ice Age: No Time For Nuts – The Ride” will rotate showings daily with the “Flying Wild” film. The cinematic ride takes participants “soaring” over famous national landmarks and America’s breathtaking national parks.