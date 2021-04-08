Take Flight Theater offers new film

The new Take Flight Theater, located off the New Frontier lobby, at Wilderness Resort is now showing “Ice Age: No Time For Nuts – The Ride,” a mammoth new Ice Age theatrical experience.
The film follows the beloved pre-historic squirrel Scrat on an epic odyssey in time-travel. From the Colosseum of Ancient Rome to the disco dance floor, Scrat survives everything from Excalibur to the Titanic as he chases after his beloved acorn that’s been accidentally lost in time.
This 9-minute show was created by Blue Sky Studios, Fox Animation and 20th Century Fox Consumer Products in partnership with SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment. Featuring exclusive new footage and presented in high-definition combined with in-theater special effects to engage the audience.
“Ice Age: No Time For Nuts – The Ride” will rotate showings daily with the “Flying Wild” film. The cinematic ride takes participants “soaring” over famous national landmarks and America’s breathtaking national parks.
The Take Flight Theater has 60 motion based seats – capacity may be reduced due to COVID - over three stories. Once participants are buckled into their seats, the doors to the theater rise and the seats surge forward, leaving guests’ feet dangling as they face a domed movie screen. Artificial scents, wind and mist add to the sensation of flying. Masks are required.
Take Flight Theater is open at 9 a.m. daily. Tickets cost $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids 12 and younger. A double feature ticket for both films can be purchased for $25.99 for adults and $21.99 for kids 12 and younger. Discounts offered for guests and military members or veterans. Participants must be 32-inches to ride with a chaperone, 42-inches to ride alone. The maximum weight allowance is 300 pounds.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://takeflightwilderness.com.