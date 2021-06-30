 Skip to main content
Take home craft activity with clay offered
Take home craft activity with clay offered

MAYVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N Main St., continues its Summer Reading Activities with a take home Model Magic Clay craft. From July 1-9, the library will giveaway four colors of the clay to take home and fashion into an animal to go along with the theme, Tails and Tales. From July 6-9, return the completed animal models for display. Summer Reading is now available for adults and teens. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or email maylib@monarchlibraries.org.

