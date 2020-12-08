Take home holiday crafts at Reedsburg Public Library

Holiday fun at the Reedsburg Public Library this December comes in the form of “take home” crafts for all ages.
The Youth Services librarians are launching the project #myRPLPaperTree and all ages are invited to contribute a festively decorated paper ornament for the library’s front windows. Go to the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, the library’s Facebook page, or this wiscnews.com to download a template of a Christmas tree, snowman, ornament, candy cane or star, or cut out one of your own to fit within a 3.5-inch square. Use crayons, markers, ribbons etc. to make a beautiful two dimensional ornament. Be sure to write your first name and age on the back for a possible social media shout out. Paper ornaments can be turned in at the box on top of the book drop in the library’s lobby through Dec. 14.
Assistant library director Kris Houtler will similarly have a “take and make” kit available for an adorable “Hanging Planter with Air Plant.” Kits can be picked up at the Reedsburg Public Library via curbside pickup or in library by appointment. Kits will include cord for the simple macramé hanger, a small glass jar, stone and shell fillers, and an air plant. Available while supplies last. Call the library to get your kit in time for the gift giving season.
Speaking of gifts, a donation given to the library is one that keeps on giving throughout the year. The Friends of the Library are conducting a “Holiday Gift Fund Drive” through the New Year. Contributions to the group helps strengthen the collections and expand programs at the library. Monetary donations in any amount are gratefully accepted. Donations can be earmarked for adult books, children’s books, large print, audio titles, DVDs, or programming for youth or adults. Donation slips are available at the library, with your curbside pickup, or may be printed from the library’s homepage.
Your own online holiday shopping may benefit the library as well. Through the Amazon Smile program, ½ of 1% of every purchase you make will be donated to the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library. To participate, simply go to smile.amazon.com and choose “Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library.” Your ordering is accomplished in the same way as on the regular Amazon website, with items in your cart identified if they are eligible for the charitable donation. Tens of millions of products on Amazon qualify. Viking Village Foods receipts also benefit the library with one percent of sales going to the library
For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
