Take home holiday crafts at Reedsburg Public Library

Holiday fun at the Reedsburg Public Library this December comes in the form of “take home” crafts for all ages.

The Youth Services librarians are launching the project #myRPLPaperTree and all ages are invited to contribute a festively decorated paper ornament for the library’s front windows. Go to the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, the library’s Facebook page, or this wiscnews.com to download a template of a Christmas tree, snowman, ornament, candy cane or star, or cut out one of your own to fit within a 3.5-inch square. Use crayons, markers, ribbons etc. to make a beautiful two dimensional ornament. Be sure to write your first name and age on the back for a possible social media shout out. Paper ornaments can be turned in at the box on top of the book drop in the library’s lobby through Dec. 14.

Assistant library director Kris Houtler will similarly have a “take and make” kit available for an adorable “Hanging Planter with Air Plant.” Kits can be picked up at the Reedsburg Public Library via curbside pickup or in library by appointment. Kits will include cord for the simple macramé hanger, a small glass jar, stone and shell fillers, and an air plant. Available while supplies last. Call the library to get your kit in time for the gift giving season.