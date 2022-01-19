Takes a village to end an opioid epidemic

The 2021/2022 Sauk County Institute of Leadership class gathered on Jan. 13 at Madison College-Reedsburg campus with a panel of leaders in addressing Sauk County’s opioid epidemic to discuss measures being taken on a county level to address the issue.

The panel included Dr. John McAuliffe, former medical director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare and current family medicine doctor; Sara Jesse, community health strategist for Sauk County Health Department; and Jerry Strunz, former police chief of Sauk Prairie Police Department.

The panelists discussed the services and programs implemented in Sauk County that serve those who face addiction and the challenges that come with addiction. Services include connecting community members with medical care to treat their addiction, providing resources relating to behavioral therapy, and addressing basic needs such as food, housing, and access to harm-reduction supplies like Narcan.

Connecting people to their communities is key in preventing and addressing addiction. For more information, contact the Sauk County Health Department.