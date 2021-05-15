‘Taking Flight’ presentation through Reedsburg Public Library

In 2014, Reedsburg earned a “Bird City'' designation from the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Initiative, having achieved a number of conservation measures necessary for the distinction. On May 19, at 7 p.m. the city, in partnership with Reedsburg Public Library, will celebrate the seventh year of “Bird City'' status with guest speaker Michael Edmonds’ presentation, “Taking Flight: A History of Birds and People in the Heart of America.” Sign up for the Zoom presentation at reedsburglibrary.org.

From 1982 to 2018, Edmonds served in a number of positions with the Wisconsin Historical Society, most recently as director of programs and outreach, in addition to teaching at University of Wisconsin-Madison. His expertise runs the gamut from the history of the Wisconsin Capitol to Paul Bunyan to the Civil Rights movement. In his latest book, “Taking Flight, “ avocation and vocation meet as Edmonds limns his own experiences in birding, and the history of how people and cultures have viewed birds in the Midwest from prehistoric times to the present.