Riley Talmage, daughter of Kippie and Richard Talmage, named the April Optimist Student of the Month on April 5. She will graduate as the valedictorian of the class of 2023 and is a National Merit Scholarship recipient since 2015. She has gone to state swimming every year possible, qualifying in the maximum four events the last two years. She’s a swim coach, volunteers to teach swim lessons to special education students, has served as president of the Key Club, helped start a Gifted and Talented program and has helped lead the Sources of Strength program at school. She will go to the University of Minnesota to study biology and behavioral biology. From left, Shane Been, SPHS; Chanda Kulow, SP School District and Friend of Optimists; Riley, Kippie and Richard Talmage.