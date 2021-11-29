Tar spot, white mold workshop planned

The later part of the growing season saw significant outbreaks of tar spot in cornfields and white mold in soybean fields across the state. West central Wisconsin had some of the more severe and widespread outbreaks in the 2021 growing season.

To help farmers prepare for the 2022 growing season UW-Extension will host two workshops in the area to specifically address tar spot and white mold management. Dr. Damon Smith, UW-Extension plant pathologist, will present information and data from recent tar spot and white mold epidemics and considerations for planning for next year’s crops.

The workshop lasts about two hours with the first hour on tar spot and the second on white mold. There is no charge to attend the workshop from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 9 in room 200, Juneau County Courthouse, 220 E. State St., Mauston. Pre-register at the Juneau County Extension Office at 608-847-9329 or email mary.nuttall@wisc.edu. This workshop will also be available virtually in a live Zoom option, pre-register at https://go.wisc.edu/o2p4y6.