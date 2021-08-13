‘Taste Wisconsin’ Festival set for Aug. 21

Rock N Wool Winery, W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, will host the “Taste Wisconsin” Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
The festival features an array of Wisconsin-based small businesses showcasing their foods, drinks, artisanal crafts, and other goods and services. Sample and purchase Wisconsin-made products from a mix of Wisconsin local businesses. Live music with Lou Shields from 1-4 p.m. There will be snow cones and cotton candy for the children.
For more information, visit rocknwoolwinery.com.