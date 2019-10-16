Rep. Joan Ballweg passed three bills on Oct. 8 at the State Senate. One of these bills will extend Tax Incremental Districts for the Village of Lake Delton. TIDs provide funding for eligible developments including upgrading road networks, extending electric and gas utilities and more. Expanding two of the Village of Lake Delton’s current TIDs ensures that the area continues to be a tourist destination and economic engine for the state of Wisconsin.
