Teachers awarded Ag in the Classroom grants

MADISON – Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom has awarded 29 Wisconsin teachers MORE for Agriculture grants for “The Hungry Planet” project, according to an Aug. 4 press release. Wisconsin has been working in partnership with Illinois Ag in the Classroom and Minnesota Ag in the Classroom programs to make this opportunity available to teachers and students.

Grant recipients will receive 30 copies of the book “The Hungry Planet” by Peter Menzel to use in their classes during the upcoming school year. The book details food consumption of families around the world. Grant recipients will participate in a virtual training on July 22 where they will receive lesson plan ideas, resources and learn other ways to use the books. This grant is made possible by the support of the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial.