Teel named Business of the Year

Teel Plastics was named the local Business of the Year on Thursday as the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Dinner and awards ceremony at Baraboo Arts Banquet Hall.
Teel was honored for its incredible growth and its critical role in producing components for COVID test swabs. Other award winners were:
- Tourism Award: Shelley Mordini of Baraboo Tours
- President’s Award: Sherri Schaaf of OGS Law
- Ambassador of the Year: Bill Hays of RE/MAX Grand
- Community Service: Hope House of South Central Wisconsin
- Rising Star: Seth Taft of Downtown Baraboo Inc.
Winners were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed dozens of nominations from Chamber members.