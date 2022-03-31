Teel Plastics earns excellence award

Teel Plastics was named one of the five finalists for the Plastics News Processor of the Year Award, a top recognition of excellence in the plastics manufacturing industry. Applying for the award is a rigorous process involving written submission and in-person evaluation and interviews. Over the course of the evaluation, Teel Plastics was featured in a video on the Plastics News website as one of the five finalists.

The winner of the award was named at the Plastics News Executive Forum on March 23 in Naples, Florida. As the finalists were counted down, Teel was among the top two contenders for the award before it was given to MMI Engineered Solutions of Michigan.

Teel was further recognized with the Plastics News Excellence Award for customer relations, a testament to Teel’s strength in customer service and relationship building. Teel’s customer relations were evaluated as judges reached out to Teel customers to discuss and evaluate Teel’s performance.

Teel’s president, Tom Thompson, also participated in a panel discussion at the Executive Forum with executives from the other four Processor of the Year finalists.

“We are very proud of what this award says about our people and the efforts they put into meeting customer needs,” said Christian Herrild. “We are willing to take on difficult problems and challenges to support our customers and help them achieve their goals.”

For more information, visit teel.com.