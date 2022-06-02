Teel Plastics wins Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award

Teel Plastics was named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year for large companies in a ceremony in Milwaukee on May 19. The award recognizes Teel’s efforts across a wide array of activities, from safety and employee engagement to customer service and financial performance. The panel of judges recognized Teel’s growth, including opening a new plant in February 2021, and its rapid work in expanding capacity and developing medical products to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jerry Pritchett, Teel’s CEO, thanked employees during his acceptance speech and highlighted some of the challenges the team was able to overcome, including supply chain issues and rising costs. Despite the challenges, Teel grew rapidly in the medical, piping, and water treatment markets, doubling in revenue over the past three years. Pritchett credited this growth to Teel “making products that address important problems society is facing here in Wisconsin and around the world.”

Also featured was Teel’s culture, established by prior family owners and the company’s Wisconsin roots. Teel’s employees worked through the pandemic making medical device components and swab sticks for COVID test kits. “Our people worked hard through the pandemic and took on incredible challenges for customers,” Pritchett said.

Teel won Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year for 2015 in the small company category.

For more information, visit teel.com.