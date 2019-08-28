Teen Tuesday tackles table top games

During the Aug. 27 Teen Tuesday at the Baraboo Public Library, teens played a variety of table top games. Teen specialist Penny Johnson, center, works on a jigsaw puzzle with Teddy Toberman, while Anna Strangfeld, right, plays cards with Beth Van Curine, who stopped in for a few hands before her shift at the circulation desk. Johnson facilitates weekly afternoon Teen Tuesday programs that offer educational and fun activities for kids in grades 6 through 12.
