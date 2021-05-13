Tell-A-Tale auditions planned

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Tell-A-Tale will host auditions for the summer production, “Giants in the Sky,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at BDACT, 117 W. Maple Ave. Students currently in sixth-eighth grades are encouraged to try-out for this musical. In preparation for auditions, students will be asked to sing a short song of their choice and to read from the script. To fill out an audition form, schedule an audition time, and find out more detailed information regarding the production, visit bdact.org.
An activity fee of $40 will be collected at the required parent meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. The fee will cover the cost of a T-shirt, rehearsal materials, and most wardrobe items. Parents will be asked to sign up for a committee in order to help the production run smoothly.
Rehearsals will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday beginning June 7. Performance dates are July 21-24. For more information, email director Judy Pearce at jpearce1@charter.net.