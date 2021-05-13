Tell-A-Tale auditions planned

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Tell-A-Tale will host auditions for the summer production, “Giants in the Sky,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at BDACT, 117 W. Maple Ave. Students currently in sixth-eighth grades are encouraged to try-out for this musical. In preparation for auditions, students will be asked to sing a short song of their choice and to read from the script. To fill out an audition form, schedule an audition time, and find out more detailed information regarding the production, visit bdact.org.