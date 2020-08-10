Telvick earns realtor designation

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ronda Telvick of Baraboo was awarded the Graduate, Realtor Institute designation. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry with the designation by attending a minimum of 60 hours of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including contract law, professional standards, sales and marketing, finance, and risk reduction. They learned the fundamentals of brokerage and other areas of real estate specialization. For more information, visit realtor.org/gri.