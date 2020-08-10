You have permission to edit this article.
Telvick earns realtor designation
Telvick earns realtor designation

Ronda Telvick of Baraboo was awarded the Graduate, Realtor Institute designation. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry with the designation by attending a minimum of 60 hours of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including contract law, professional standards, sales and marketing, finance, and risk reduction. They learned the fundamentals of brokerage and other areas of real estate specialization. For more information, visit realtor.org/gri.

Ronda Telvick

Telvick
