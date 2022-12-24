TEMPLATE Senior Activities: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Non-Resident Annual Membership: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Jan. 2, participants who live outside the city limits of Beaver Dam must pay the annual non-resident fee of $25. This fee is pro-rated the first year, and then $25 annually in January thereafter. Stop by customer service the next time at The Watermark.

Foot Clinic: second and third Mondays and Wednesdays beginning January, 30-minute appointments available at the monthly foot clinics with two licensed professionals. Clinics provide foot care for clients with diabetes, corns, callouses, fungal infections, thick nails, ingrown toenails and for those taking blood thinners. Appointments are required. Cash or check payment is due to the provider at the time of appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

Alzheimer’s Series: Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12. Partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer monthly workshops on various topics at The Watermark. Workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Registration required.

Monday

Closed—No activities scheduled

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Advisory Comm Mtg

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks, Pickleball

Thursday

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

Closed—No activities scheduled

Saturday

Closed—No activities scheduled

MondayClosed—No activities scheduled

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

Closed

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

Closed