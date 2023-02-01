 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terrace Heights hosts Valentine’s bingo

  • 0

The residents of Terrace Heights Retirement Community, 1030 Division St., Mauston, will host its annual bingo game at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The festivities offer chances to win prizes. Once signed in, attendees will be entered in a drawing for one of the door prizes at the end of the event. Wrapped presents awarded every time a bingo is called. All gifts stay concealed until the end of the celebration. When the game is over, those who did not win a bingo can choose from those remaining on the table. Everyone leaves a winner.

Call 608-847-2377 to reserve a spot today, RSVP required to play.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giebel joins bank

Giebel joins bank

Bank of Wisconsin Dells hired Ethan Giebel as vice president and commercial loan officer at the Wisconsin Dells Branch. He grew up in and resi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News