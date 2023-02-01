Terrace Heights hosts Valentine’s bingo

The residents of Terrace Heights Retirement Community, 1030 Division St., Mauston, will host its annual bingo game at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 in honor of Valentine’s Day.
The festivities offer chances to win prizes. Once signed in, attendees will be entered in a drawing for one of the door prizes at the end of the event. Wrapped presents awarded every time a bingo is called. All gifts stay concealed until the end of the celebration. When the game is over, those who did not win a bingo can choose from those remaining on the table. Everyone leaves a winner.
Call 608-847-2377 to reserve a spot today, RSVP required to play.