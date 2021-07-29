Tex Mex band performs at Mirror Lake

The Friends of Mirror Lake State Park will host singer and songwriter Cris Plata and his EXTRA HOT Tex-Mex band from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the amphitheater at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Rd, Baraboo.

The band are deeply rooted in Mexican heritage and their music reflects the rich legacy that surrounded them growing up in Texas and on their travels around the country.

Outdoor amphitheater has rock seating, but feel free to bring chairs, cushions, bug spray, flashlights. The concert is free, but a valid state park vehicle sticker is required. Seating area is handicap accessible.