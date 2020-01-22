20th annual Fish family steak feed and bowling tournament

The 20th Annual Fish Family Steak Feed and 9-Pin Bowling Tournament will be held on Feb. 1 at Brewster’s Lanes, 121 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. Bowlers can register for a bowling shift at 1 or 4 p.m. for a $20 entry fee, which includes bowling and shoes. Prizes will awarded for red-pin strikes and cash awards will be given to the first and second-place men and women bowlers. Sign-up for the bowling tournament is available at Brewster’s Lanes or by calling 608-524-2276.

A steak dinner will be served from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $13 at the door. They are available for purchase from any of the Fish family member or at Brewster’s Lanes. There will also be a large silent auction and raffle prizes. Donations of raffle and silent auction items are appreciated.

Raising $16,300 last year and more than $300,000 since its inception, all proceeds from the event will be donated to cancer research and programs providing assistance to cancer patients and their families, including Angel on My Shoulder, the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, and the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit the Fish Family Fight Against Cancer Facebook page, or email fishcancerfight@gmail.com.