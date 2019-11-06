The Montello Women’s Club will host its 19th annual Floral Show at 7 p.m. today in the Community Room at Montello High School, 222 Forest Lane, Montello.
Doors open at 6 p.m. to view the raffle baskets offered. At 7 p.m., florists from Your Town Florist in Montello, Edgewater Greenhouse in Portage and Pioneer Floral in Wautoma will take the stage to make floral arrangements for everyday and for the autumn, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Tickets available at the florists’ shops, from Fortifi Bank, National Exchange Bank and Teapot Quilt and Garden Center in Montello and from Montello Women’s Club members for $9 in advance or $10 at the door. For more information, call 608-297-8161.
Most of the arrangements created will be given as door prizes to ticket holders in the audience. Raffle tickets for themed baskets available. Complimentary cookies, coffee and punch will be served.
