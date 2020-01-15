168th annual Painesfest takes place Jan. 19

There will be two guest speakers which are Andy and Dee J. Hall, co-founders of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. Their topic is “Voter Suppression and Misinformation in the 2020 Election.” After the speakers there will be a potluck followed by an informational session on Building Unity by encouraging the community to vote. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to bring a dish to pass. Childcare will be provided.