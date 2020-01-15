168th annual Painesfest takes place Jan. 19

The 168th annual Painesfest celebration honoring Thomas Pain, 1737-1809, begins with complimentary hot beverages and breakfast snacks at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Free Congregation of Sauk County’s Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City.
There will be two guest speakers which are Andy and Dee J. Hall, co-founders of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. Their topic is “Voter Suppression and Misinformation in the 2020 Election.” After the speakers there will be a potluck followed by an informational session on Building Unity by encouraging the community to vote. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to bring a dish to pass. Childcare will be provided.
For more information, call 608-630-3633.