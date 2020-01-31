11th annual Valentine Affair set

The Catholic Women of St Katharine Drexel will sponsor its 11th annual Valentine Affair from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 8 and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb 9 in the cafeteria, 503 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Tickets available at the door.

The Soup Supper on Saturday includes homemade creamy potato and chicken veggie noodle soups, homemade breads, cheese and sausage, crackers, bars, cookies and beverages. Cost is $5 for ages 6 to adult and free for younger.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sunday Country Brunch includes baked French toast, cheesy baked eggs, country breakfast eggs with broccoli and ham, dairy hash brown casserole, veggie breakfast pizza, sausage and cheese, homemade coffee cakes, fresh fruit cup, coffee, milk, juice and water. Cost is $10 for adults; $4 for ages 5-10 and free for younger. A family ticket is $25 which includes immediate family members who live under the same roof and children 18 years and younger.

There will also be bake sale featuring homemade baked goodies like breads, cookies, cakes, candies, pies, bars, snacky items, coffee cakes, and more from the ladies of the parish. The craft sale offers knitted, crocheted, sewing projects, woodworking items and more. Free religious articles offered both days.

Proceeds will be used for special projects for the school and parish. For more information, call Lois at 887-0642.