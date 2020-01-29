25th classic country music jamboree to be held Feb. 9

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The South Central Wisconsin’s 25th and final classic country music jamboree will be held from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Voyageur Inn, 200 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. The jamboree features country music from the 50s-80s. Cost is $5. Special guests include Vaugh Taylor, Debbie & the Gramas, Donna Greeley, Eric Nofsinger, Kathy “Cherokee” Roberts, Kyle Scott, Denny Dean, Virgil Gehri, La Vonne Schyvinch, the just plain country band, and many more.