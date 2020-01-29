25th classic country music jamboree to be held Feb. 9

You have free articles remaining.
The South Central Wisconsin’s 25th and final classic country music jamboree will be held from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Voyageur Inn, 200 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. The jamboree features country music from the 50s-80s. Cost is $5. Special guests include Vaugh Taylor, Debbie & the Gramas, Donna Greeley, Eric Nofsinger, Kathy “Cherokee” Roberts, Kyle Scott, Denny Dean, Virgil Gehri, La Vonne Schyvinch, the just plain country band, and many more.
For more information, call 608-462-2222, or 608-434-2774.