25th classic country music jamboree to be held Feb. 9
0 comments

25th classic country music jamboree to be held Feb. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The South Central Wisconsin’s 25th and final classic country music jamboree will be held from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Voyageur Inn, 200 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. The jamboree features country music from the 50s-80s. Cost is $5. Special guests include Vaugh Taylor, Debbie & the Gramas, Donna Greeley, Eric Nofsinger, Kathy “Cherokee” Roberts, Kyle Scott, Denny Dean, Virgil Gehri, La Vonne Schyvinch, the just plain country band, and many more.

For more information, call 608-462-2222, or 608-434-2774.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News