The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Day Dinner serving traditional dishes will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 in the St. Joseph's Catholic School cafeteria, 310 Second St., Baraboo. Reserve a spot by Tuesday, Nov. 26 by calling 356-4649. Transportation available in Baraboo.
