 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thanksgiving dinner planned

  • 0

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual free Thanksgiving Day dinner from noon to 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's School Cafeteria, 310 Second St., Baraboo. Serving all the Thanksgiving Day favorites. Reserve a spot by Nov. 22 at 608-356-4649.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Olivia Radewan of Poynette helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship. As part of the Red …

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

Tiny, who actually isn’t tiny at all, is an 8-year-old blue heeler mix surrendered when the other pets in the home did not get along with him.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News