A Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal will be offered at 12 p.m. Nov. 28 at St. Aloysius School, 608 Oak St., Sauk City. Home deliveries are also available. There is no charge and is open to the public.
Mitch and Sandy Maier have been hosting this community dinner for six years. The first year they hosted the event it was at the Sauk Prairie High School, where it had held for at least 10 years. It was moved to the St. Aloysius School gym five years ago with good success as area businesses continue to offer generous food donations and community members volunteer their time.
Deliveries will commence at 11 a.m. and can be arranged by calling 608-448-5131, or 608-370-9508.
To volunteer, call 608-448-5131, or 608-206-0436.
