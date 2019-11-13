Thanksgiving 5K run/walk planned
The Portage High School cross country teams will host the second annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at Portage High School, 301 E. Collins St., Portage. Race starts and ends at the school.
The Turkey Trot, a noncompetitive event benefits the local food pantry. There is no entry fee, but participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation. This is a family event, open to all ages. For more information, call Kristin Considine at 608-963-0137.
