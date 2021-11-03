 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving run planned
The Turkey Trot, a noncompetitive event sponsored by the Portage High School Cross Country teams, benefits the local food pantry. The race starts and finishes at the school, from 8-9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. There is no entry fee, but participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the pantry. This is a family-friendly event, open to all ages and abilities.

For more information, call Kristin Considine at 608-963-0137 or visit Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk 2021 on Facebook.

