Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The…
Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster COVID-19 vaccine from …
The Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, will serve Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25, with 15% of the proceeds …
COVID-19 vaccines available for ages 5-11 at Mile Bluff
The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library will host its “Grateful Bread” sale, starting at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22 while supplies last, in time fo…
Widget is a beagle mix, just over 5-years-old, found abandoned as a stray. She is a sweet girl that loves to follow her nose, so would do best…
Visit with Santa at the New Lisbon Lions Club annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at the New Lisbon High School, 500 S. Forest St.
Lake Wisconsin water habitat improvement grants available
The fifth annual Find your Pulse ½ Marathon and 5K race held on Sept. 18 collected $15,000 to support the Baraboo Boys & Girls Club and th…
Lodi High School presents “Disney’s High School Musical” onstage at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, 19, 20 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at the high school Performing…