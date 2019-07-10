The American Players Theatre will host its 40th anniversary party from 1-4 p.m. July 21. Activities include live music by APT company members and special guests, a silent auction featuring artifacts from the APT stage and artwork made by APT designers and artisans, food carts from Pizza Brutta, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Kona Ice, and the official opening of “Art in the Woods.”
The debut of “Art in the Woods,” a series of art installations displayed throughout the APT property. These works will intertwine with APT’s natural surroundings, and evoke conversation.
Additionally, APT will hold “Speak the Speech: A Live APT Redux” in conjunction with the 40th anniversary party. From 12-4 p.m., people will be speaking the words of the last 40 years, culminating in some favorite passages read by APT’s Core Acting Company. Anyone can sign up to take part in the Speak the Speech event by visiting APT’s website and filling out the Google form. Readings must be five minutes or less, and selected from the canon of APT productions.
For more information and tickets, call 608-588-2361, or visit americanplayers.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)