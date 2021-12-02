 Skip to main content
The Ball Brothers returns to perform at church
The Ball Brothers, will bring their four-part gospel harmonies to Walnut Hill Bible Church, making the new sound old and the old sound new at their “upbeat Christmas Concert for the entire family” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 1900 East St., Baraboo.

The Ball Brothers are two brothers, Andrew and Daniel Ball along with brother-in-law Chad McCloskey and newcomer Rhett Roberts. The group travels worldwide, singing their distinctive brand of Christian music.

The family quartet was named 2017 Male Group of the Year by Absolutely Gospel Magazine and the 2011 Horizon Group of the Year by Singing News.

Free admission, but a free will offering will be accepted. For more information, visit theballbrothers.com.

