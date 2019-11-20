The Bike Shop program helps students learn

Bike Shop is an afterschool program for kids in fourth grade and older, fixing bikes. The unique thing about this program is that fixed bicycles are the product of 10-12 year olds mostly working on them. The Bike Shop has managed to recycle more than 2,000 bicycles. While in the process students learn about recycling, using proper tools, problem solving, compassion, working together, the metric system, and more. Pictured, from left are Lili and Livia Sullivan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)