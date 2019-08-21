{{featured_button_text}}
"The Book of Will" begins showings at American Players Theatre

The goal is to gather the Bard's scattered masterpieces and bind them to each other and to history in this beat-the-clock mission. Shows run from Aug. 9-Oct.5 at the American Players Theatre in Spring Green.

 AMERICAN PLAYERS THEATRE/Contributed
