The Cat’s Pajamas a cappella group to perform

The Cat’s Pajamas-Vocal Band, a national touring professional a cappella group, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St., as part of their 13th annual Music in Schools Tour.

The Cat’s Pajamas put will donate a portion of profits directly to the BDHS vocal music program.

The Cat’s Pajamas perform pop classics and hits from today in an innovative and funk-infused a cappella style.

The pre-show entertainment will be the BD Unified School District Elementary Choirs, Treble Threat, and Good Old Acappella.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, available at the door. For more information, visit vocalmeow.com.

