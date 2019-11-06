Jo Dee Messina will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Crystal Grand Music Theatre, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. She has six number one singles including “Bring on the Rain,” “Bye Bye,” and “ I’m Alright.” It has been 13 years since Jo Dee Messina has been at the Crystal Grand and the show will feature Jessi Lynn as the opener.
Tickets starts at $19.95. For ticket purchases, call 608-355-1222, or visit crystalgrand.com.
