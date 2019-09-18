Country legend Justin Moore will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Crystal Grand Music Theatre, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Moore’s hits include “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” “Kinda Don’t Care” and “Somebody Else Will.”
This show will be Moore’s second time at the venue and will feature local celebrity Shawn Schell as the opener. Ticket prices start at $19.95 and are available for purchase by calling 608-355-1222, or online at crystalgrand.com.
