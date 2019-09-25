Farmers hold a special place in the hearts of those in central Wisconsin, and farmers in the area are still struggling to stay afloat. The staff at the Crystal Grand will hold a free night of country music to farmers on Oct. 4 featuring Joe Nichols at 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. For more information, visit crystalgrand.com, and use code “FREE4FARM” to receive complimentary tickets.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)