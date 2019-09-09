The Dodge County Concert Association will host its first concert of the 2019-2020 season Friday, bringing an Everly Brothers tribute group, The Everly Set, to the stage at 7 p.m. at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with seating at 6:15 p.m. There will be a drawing for gift certificates at 6:55 p.m. and members must be present to win.
The Everly Set, starring Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, will take you back to 1957 when teens Phil and Don Everly first supercharged the vocal sound of rock ’n’ roll.
Some seating is available for this performance at $20 each. To purchase, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523. Tickets are not available at the door.
