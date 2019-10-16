The Four Freshmen perform in Sauk Prairie

The Four Freshmen will perform at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. They have that same unmistakable sound of the original group, a vocal harmony like no other. They have strongly influenced many groups over the years including Take Six, Manhattan Transfer and the Beach Boys.
In concert they perform seminal Freshmen classics “Day by Day” and “Blue World” as well as sharing some of their favorites with new arrangements that include the irresistible force of “Something’s Gotta Give,” the melodious “Skylark,” “Early Autumn,” “September Song,” and “My One and Only Love.”
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. For ticket purchases, call 608-643-5215, or in person, or visit riverartsinc.org.
