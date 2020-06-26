The Grainery celebrates 14th anniversary

The Grainery, 127 Third St., Baraboo, Sauk County’s health foods store, is celebrating its 14th anniversary under the ownership of John and Sandy Kessenich through July 4. Activities include an introduction of Balanced Rock Nutrition products, The Grainery’s private-label line of quality vitamins and supplements; discounts up to 25% off by competing in a bean bag toss competition; free samples of many supplements and CBD products and discounts of up to 40% on products.