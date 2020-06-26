The Grainery celebrates 14th anniversary
The Grainery celebrates 14th anniversary

John Kessenich

John Kessenich, owner of The Grainery, introduces Balanced Rock Nutrition products, the store’s private-label line of quality vitamins and supplements in celebration of its 14th anniversary.

 THE GRAINERY Contributed

The Grainery, 127 Third St., Baraboo, Sauk County’s health foods store, is celebrating its 14th anniversary under the ownership of John and Sandy Kessenich through July 4. Activities include an introduction of Balanced Rock Nutrition products, The Grainery’s private-label line of quality vitamins and supplements; discounts up to 25% off by competing in a bean bag toss competition; free samples of many supplements and CBD products and discounts of up to 40% on products.

Regular store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to noon July 4 and closed on July 5.

