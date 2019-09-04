The Great Sauk Trail adds new statue called "Photo Ride"

On Aug. 30, a new statue was added to the Great Sauk State Trail, “Photo Ride” by Ann and Kim Pahlas of Ripon, urges trail visitors to stop for a moment and take a photo. This sculpture was made possible by a generous donation from Prairie Clinic and is located near the intersection of Lincoln and Water Street in Prairie du Sac. Pictured, from left, are Maribeth Baker, Suzanne Welsch, Trevver Buss, Todd Schad, Tom Varley, Dave Adams, Kevin Vogt, Amy Lindloff, John McAuliffe, Steven Johnson, and Leah Ederer.
