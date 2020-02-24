The Hall Sisters to perform
The Hall Sisters to perform

The Hall Sisters

The Hall Sisters — Lydia Hall, Natalie Hall, Valerie Hall and Jessica Hall — will perform as part of the 2019-2020 Dodge County Concert Association season.

 DODGE COUNTY CONCERT ASSOCIATION/Contributed

The Dodge County Concert Association presents The Hall Sisters at 7 p.m. Monday, March 2 at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam. Doors open at 6 p.m., seating at 6:15 p.m. and gift card drawing at 6:55 p.m., members must be present to win.

The Hall Sisters have established themselves as one of the up-and-coming and premier acts in the country pop genre, described as a combination of the earthy vibe of Lady Antebellum and the soulful harmony of the Carpenters blended with the energy of country pop.

Admission is with season tickets, however, some tickets are available for $20 each.

For information or to purchase a seat, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523.

