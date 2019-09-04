The Honey Pies apply crystal harmonies and virtuoso instrumental skills to the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music. They will perform from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13 at the River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
In September 2017 three veteran Madison musicians, vocalist Jodi Jean Amble, singer and guitarist Tom Waselchuk, and multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown, put together a set of material for a one-and-done performance at the annual Spring Green BeatleFest. To mark their 1-year-anniversary The Honey Pies introduced bassist and vocalist Matt Rodgers.
House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances at the River Arts on Water. No tickets are required, but a $5-$10 donation at the door is appreciated. All proceeds benefit River Arts Inc. programs.
