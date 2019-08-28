On the one-year anniversary of the 2018 Wisconsin flood, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program is urging Juneau County area residents to invest in, or renew a flood insurance policy so that individuals and communities can recover faster and more fully after a flood.
Last August’s record-breaking flash floods had a devastating effect on the area, especially in and around Madison’s Dane County. Many lakes and rivers reached record flooding and flowed into communities. Damage from that flood came to $51 million across Wisconsin.
Residents are encouraged to act today, as a flood insurance policy typically takes up to 30 days to go into effect.
For more information, call 1-800-427-2419, or visit floodsmart.gov or facebook.com/fema.
