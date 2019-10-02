The Kat Trio to perform at River Arts on Water Gallery

The Kat Trio will return at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 to River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, to perform another beautiful house concert. The violin-clarinet-piano ensemble from Ekaterinburg, Russia was formed in May 1998, in Ekaterinburg by three friends, Victoria Gorbich, violin; Vladislav Gorbich, clarinet; Vasil Galiulin, piano. Today, Joseph Ross plays the piano in the trio. They graduated from the Ural State Music Conservatory.
Their concerts showcase unique Russian arrangements and transpositions of timeless melodies and feature classical works, well-known inspirational songs, and even American pop standards, including Scott Joplin’s rags.
House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances designed around the notion of having friends over to your living room to enjoy live music. There is no advance ticket sale, only a $10 suggested donation at the door. All proceeds benefit River Arts Inc. programs.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.
